© Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Au Revoir Fans gather on the Champs Elysées in Paris for a tribute to Johnny Hallyday, the French singer and actor who has died aged 74 from lung cancer

Members of the © Reuters

Under cover Members of the Iraqi federal police take part in a military parade in Baghdad, where the government has declared victory over Isis

© Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Deep freeze Air temperatures plunge to minus 17C in the area outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

© Thibault Camus/AFP/Getty

He’s back Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, after the One Planet Summit in Paris

© Sebastian Kahner/AFP/Getty

Dresden Dawn Silhouettes, from left, of the Lutheran Church of Our Lady, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, the Yenidze former cigarette factory, front, and a castle tower in the German city

© Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty

Crowd control Palestinian women shelter in a doorway as Israeli police disperse protests in East Jerusalem following Donald Trump’s decision to recognise the city as Israel’s capital

© Jon Nazca/Reuters

Torchlight Villagers participate in the Divina Pastora procession, part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in Casarabonela, southern Spain

© Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

Tight spot A leopard trapped in a well in a residential area of Guwahati, in the north-east Indian state of Assam, presents a challenge to rescuers

© Hani Mohammed/AP

Direct hit A Houthi fighter outside a rebel-held detention centre destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital

© Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty

Cleric’s farewell Ultra-orthodox Jews at the funeral of Rabbi Aaron Yehuda Leib Shteinman, the spiritual authority who has died aged 104, in the central Israeli town of Bnei Brak

© Divyakant Solanki/EPA

Political base Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata party listen to Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, during an election rally in the Gujarati city of Sanand

© Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

Wrong horse Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Alabama defeated by Doug Jones, his Democratic rival, after voting in the town of Gallant

© Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty

Kitchen sink drama A woman in Moscow gives the Russian president less than her undivided attention during his marathon annual press conference on Thursday

© Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty

Top drawer treatment Dolls heads await specialist attention in a cabinet at the Doll Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal

© Gareth Fuller/PA

Day of remembrance Relatives and friends of the 71 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London on June 14 leave a National Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral

© Jason O'Brien/PA

Into action England cricketer Chris Woakes runs in to bowl during day two of the Ashes Test match at the WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia

© Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty

Above the murk Clouds combine with high levels of pollution to blanket Skopje, the Macedonian capital, in an image taken from Mount Vodno