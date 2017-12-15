Listen to this article
Au Revoir Fans gather on the Champs Elysées in Paris for a tribute to Johnny Hallyday, the French singer and actor who has died aged 74 from lung cancer
Under cover Members of the Iraqi federal police take part in a military parade in Baghdad, where the government has declared victory over Isis
Deep freeze Air temperatures plunge to minus 17C in the area outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk
He’s back Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, after the One Planet Summit in Paris
Dresden Dawn Silhouettes, from left, of the Lutheran Church of Our Lady, the Roman Catholic Cathedral, the Yenidze former cigarette factory, front, and a castle tower in the German city
Crowd control Palestinian women shelter in a doorway as Israeli police disperse protests in East Jerusalem following Donald Trump’s decision to recognise the city as Israel’s capital
Torchlight Villagers participate in the Divina Pastora procession, part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, in Casarabonela, southern Spain
Tight spot A leopard trapped in a well in a residential area of Guwahati, in the north-east Indian state of Assam, presents a challenge to rescuers
Direct hit A Houthi fighter outside a rebel-held detention centre destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital
Cleric’s farewell Ultra-orthodox Jews at the funeral of Rabbi Aaron Yehuda Leib Shteinman, the spiritual authority who has died aged 104, in the central Israeli town of Bnei Brak
Political base Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata party listen to Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, during an election rally in the Gujarati city of Sanand
Wrong horse Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Alabama defeated by Doug Jones, his Democratic rival, after voting in the town of Gallant
Kitchen sink drama A woman in Moscow gives the Russian president less than her undivided attention during his marathon annual press conference on Thursday
Top drawer treatment Dolls heads await specialist attention in a cabinet at the Doll Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal
Day of remembrance Relatives and friends of the 71 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London on June 14 leave a National Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral
Into action England cricketer Chris Woakes runs in to bowl during day two of the Ashes Test match at the WACA Ground, Perth, Western Australia
Above the murk Clouds combine with high levels of pollution to blanket Skopje, the Macedonian capital, in an image taken from Mount Vodno