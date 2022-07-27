Walmart profit warnings shine a light on disparities in US consumer behaviour, the International Monetary Fund slashes its global growth forecast, and Argentines are scrambling to exchange their pesos for dollars on the black market.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Credit Suisse set to name Ulrich Körner as chief executive

Walmart issues profit warning as soaring inflation hits customers

US consumers are bending but not breaking as prices soar. Can it last?

Argentines turn to black market dollars as crisis worsens

