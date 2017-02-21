Azerbaijan strongman Ilham Aliyev picks wife as vice-president

Azerbaijan’s president has appointed his wife as his deputy, increasing his family’s tight grip on power in the small former Soviet oil-producing state.

Mehriban Aliyeva will become first vice-president, Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s president, said in a decree issued on Tuesday that did not detail her responsibilities but effectively installed her as the country’s second most powerful person and possible successor to her husband.

Energy-rich Azerbaijan has been controlled by the Aliyev family for most of the past five decades. Mr Aliyev’s father Heydar was head of the country’s governing Communist Party before becoming president in 1993. His son took over as leader in 2003.

Like many longstanding rulers in central Asia, 55-year-old Mr Aliyev has positioned himself as a guarantor of the country’s stability, security and long-term energy prospects. He has also closely aligned the country with western allies as a bulwark against Russian influence in the Caspian region, which borders Iran and Turkey.

But human rights groups have condemned his administration for alleged abuses and suppression of dissent and political opposition.

Global Insight Azerbaijan’s strongman hankers after greater power Exactly why Ilham Aliyev is tinkering with the constitution is unclear because he has never felt bound by it

“For all its accommodation with the west, Azerbaijan is one of the world’s longest-running dynasties and the ruling Aliyev family sees little incentive to change,” said Kate Mallinson, an independent analyst on the Caspian region. “The direction of the country’s political trajectory has been obvious from the creeping ‘illiberalisation’ of the government.”

Mrs Aliyeva, who has previously served as an MP and runs a charity, has long been tipped as a potential successor to her husband, Ms Mallinson added.

The appointment of the 52-year-old first lady to a full constitutional role comes after a referendum in September that granted extra powers to Mr Aliyev. These included the right to chose his deputy and an extension of the length of presidential terms to seven years, from five years previously.

The passing of the referendum was viewed by analysts as affirming Mr Aliyev’s dynastic rule over the country, ensuring he can continue to run for office after limits on the number of presidential terms were removed in 2009.

The Venice Commission, which advises on constitutional law and is part of the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, said the constitutional changes passed by the referendum give “unprecedented” control to the president.