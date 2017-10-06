Trump’s frequent flyers bring few political rewards

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin may not have broken any laws with his frequent use of expensive military jets for official travel. But as the latest member of Donald Trump’s administration to shun the commercial airlines that taxpayers fly on, he has further dented the US president’s claim to represent the country’s “forgotten men and women.”

The Treasury department’s inspector-general concluded this week that Mr Mnuchin had “committed no violation of law” in his use of military aircraft. Since taking office in early February, the former Goldman Sachs executive has flown seven times on military jets at a cost of more than $800,000. An eighth trip is planned this month.

But the inquiry into Mr Mnuchin’s travel is just the latest example of Mr Trump’s team appearing to revel in the Washington swamp rather than drain it, as the populist president had promised. Little more than one week ago Tom Price, health and human services secretary, resigned following disclosures that he had spent more than $1m in taxpayer funds on private and military charters since May.

Interior secretary Ryan Zinke, energy secretary Rick Perry, veterans affairs secretary David Shulkin and Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, have also taken private or military aircraft for official travel.

“It sends the wrong message to the entire executive branch,” said Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer in the George W Bush White House. “The fact that there’s been a whole bunch of these just shows bad judgment.”

Such travel is permitted in “rare circumstances”, including when commercial flights are not reasonably available, the inspector-general said.

Accompanied by six aides, Mr Mnuchin spent $43,725 on a June 15 trip to Miami aboard a military C-37B, the equivalent of a Gulfstream 550, to attend a conference and confer with Mexico’s finance minister, according to the inspector-general. A Treasury department travel official notified the secretary’s office that the per-person cost on a commercial plane would have been $688.

Mr Mnuchin also withdrew a request to use a military jet for an August honeymoon with his new wife, Louise Linton, which he initially had claimed to need in order to stay in contact with Washington while flying.

“The US military is not your private jet service,” Congressman Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, tweeted at Mr Mnuchin on Friday.

During last year’s campaign, Mr Trump pledged to apply his business acumen to government, boasting just days before the balloting that his new Washington hotel was “under budget and ahead of schedule”.

In March, the president signed an executive order to promote greater efficiency in government, saying: “Billions and billions of dollars are being wasted on activities that are not delivering results for hardworking American taxpayers, and not even coming close.”

The recurring travel controversies may be sapping the president’s standing. By a margin of 56 per cent to 42 per cent, voters said Mr Trump does not care about average Americans, according to the most recent Quinnipiac Poll.

A Republican who regularly advises the White House blamed the travel furore on the presence in the cabinet of billionaires such as Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, and education secretary Betsy Devos, who uses her own plane for government travel at no cost to taxpayers.

“It has rubbed off on other members of the cabinet, in a negative way,” the Republican said. “You have a populist president who’s trying to stay connected to voters, yet you have members of the cabinet who are picking up bad habits on private travel.”

