With “Isa season” fast approaching in the UK, this week’s Money Clinic podcast explores how young people can use the popular tax-free accounts to invest, or buy their first property.

Presenter Claer Barrett meets Ryan, a 22-year-old graduate who confesses he has three Isa accounts, but doesn’t know how best to use them — or how to unlock savings bonuses potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds.

FT podcast: Buying a property with Isas Claer Barrett talks to listener Ryan about how he can make the most of his savings accounts. Listen here

Expert help is on hand from Harleigh Reid, who used a Help to Buy Isa to buy her first flat in outer London at the age of just 24.

Author and Young Money blogger Iona Bain explains the rules of the new Lifetime Isa, which can be used to save for a property, or to invest for the future.

Both experts have plenty of practical saving and investment tips, covering everything from where to open an account to why the tax benefits of Isa accounts are so valuable for investors.



Harleigh Reid’s YouTube video “How I bought a flat in London at 24” has been watched hundreds of thousands of times, inspiring her to set up her own YouTube channel discussing all things personal finance.

Iona Bain writes the Young Money blog, and will shortly release her second book, Own It: How our generation can invest our way to a better future, which is now available for pre-order.