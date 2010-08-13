Fifth Avenue, 5am: Audrey Hepburn, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, by Sam Wasson, Harper Studio RRP$19.99, 256 pages

In one of the lines cut by the Hollywood censors from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), the film directed by Blake Edwards from the Truman Capote novella, Holly Golightly, played by Audrey Hepburn, remarks to her city neighbour and eventual boyfriend Paul Varjak (George Peppard): “I just thought of something that neither of us has ever done. At least not together ...”

The blue pencil went through that line, and a lot of others lobbed in like grenades by George Axelrod, the scriptwriter. But enough survived of its rebellious spirit, even with the gay protagonist of Capote’s book transformed into a heterosexual young man being kept by his mistress in apartment 2E above.

Sam Wasson’s first book, A Splurch in the Kisser, was inexplicably devoted to the thin topic of the films of Blake Edwards. By focusing on just one film, however, Wasson has struck paydirt second time round. His lovely retelling of how Capote’s novella sneaked past censors, producers who wanted to scrap Henry Mancini’s “Moon River”, and other brute forces, to the box office is a story not only of Capote and Hepburn’s enticing creation but of a turning point in American society.

Hepburn’s Golightly, though a touch flattened from Capote’s geisha girl, is unmistakeably a free spirit. “There was always sex in Hollywood, but before Breakfast at Tiffany’s, only the bad girls were having it,” Wasson observes in the preface. That, of course, gave the Paramount publicists of the time kittens: “The star is Audrey Hepburn, not Tawdry Hepburn,” squeaked one anxious Paramount press release.

As it turned out, no one cared, or not enough people anyway. Hepburn’s Golightly, standing wistfully in front of the eponymous jewellery store in her Hubert de Givenchy black dress, stole everyone’s heart and remains an icon for succeeding generations of young women who seek fortunes and make compromises in cities from New York to Shanghai.

The film stripped out some of the melancholy as well as the overt sexuality of Capote’s character, but Wasson delicately restores the autobiographical details. When Capote was a boy, his mother Lillie Mae had left him in the care of an aunt for months at a time and gone to New York to party with wealthy men.

“I knew a girl once, she was nothing like you. In fact, she was almost a hooker, but I liked her a lot,” Capote told Carol Marcus, one of the Manhattan “swans” who used to swim around him in late 1950s Manhattan. They talked all night at the Gold Key Club on West 55th, then at 7am bought doughnuts from a cart and walked a few blocks to Tiffany’s.

Capote knew the innocence, the longing of Holly Golightly, as well as the woman who takes $50 to go to the powder room and who visits Sally Tomato, the mafia boss, in Sing Sing. That was the spirit that Hepburn effortlessly embodied and no Hollywood censor could put it back in the bottle once released.

John Gapper is an FT columnist