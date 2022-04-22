Elon Musk unveiled a $46.5bn financing package to fund his takeover bid for Twitter, Netflix lost close to 40 per cent of its market value after revealing that its once-blistering subscriber growth had gone into reverse, Fed Chair Jay Powell signalled the Fed could raise rates by a half point in May, the FT’s Climate Game allows players to try and save the planet from the worst effects of climate change.

