An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Anna Dedhar.
Antarctica contains vast untapped natural resources. But it is governed only by a treaty system that faces growing geopolitical challenges, say Leslie Hook and Benedict Mander. Many interested parties would like to exploit its riches. How can the continent be protected?