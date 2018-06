Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss HSBC's new growth strategy, a jobs warning from Citi, and whether TSB chief Paul Pester can survive the criticism he's facing over the bank's bungled switch in IT systems. With special guest Joseph Dickerson, banking analyst at Jefferies.





Contribute to our listener survey and enter our prize draw here.