Barclays has escaped a high-profile jury trial over its emergency cash raising during the financial crisis after the UK’s main anti-fraud agency failed in its last-ditch attempt to reinstate criminal charges against the bank.

The Serious Fraud Office applied to a High Court judge this week after another judge previously dismissed all charges against the UK lender in the SFO’s case over the 2008 capital raising. Barclays twice turned to Middle Eastern investors that year to stay out of the control of the UK government as other high-street rivals were bailed out.

But in what amounts to a get-out-of-jail card for the bank, Lord Justice Davis on Friday rejected the SFO’s application for a so-called voluntary bill of indictment.

The failure of the SFO to get the charges against Barclays reinstated will be a further blow for the agency, which has spent more than five years investigating the case against the bank, with special funding from the Treasury.

It was the last chance for the SFO to persuade a court that the bank should face charges and be part of a jury trial, scheduled for January, where Barclays’ former chief executive, John Varley, will be in the dock with three other former top executives. It now means that the trial will go ahead against the individuals rather than the bank.

This will be the first jury trial in the world of a major bank’s CEO over actions taken during the financial crisis.

The SFO had originally charged Barclays with three counts, including conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and unlawful financial assistance over its arrangements with Qatari investors, who ploughed a total of £6.1bn into Barclays over two cash calls in June and October 2008.

The bank’s loan of $3bn to Qatar just as the October deal was closing prompted the SFO to also bring charges of unlawful financial assistance — the practice of companies lending money to fund the purchase of their own shares — against both Barclays plc and Barclays Bank plc, one of its main operating subsidiaries through which many of its regulatory licences are granted.

Markets were roiling in 2008 when Barclays turned twice to the Qatari investors during fundraisings. In the second cash call in October of that year — a month after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers — Barclays tapped investors from the royal families of both Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

As well as Mr Varley, defendants in the jury trial are Roger Jenkins, the rainmaker who negotiated the capital raising, Tom Kalaris, a trusted lieutenant in the investment-banking business, and Richard Boath, who headed Barclays’ corporate finance business. All the defendants deny the charges and the trial is expected to last around four months.

This is not the end of the saga for the bank, however. The side deals with Qatar sparked not only the SFO probe but also a regulatory inquiry from the Financial Conduct Authority, which has examined whether the bank properly disclosed fees it paid to Qatar, and whether it secretly lent money to Qatar to reinvest in the bank. The FCA stayed its case pending the SFO investigation.

The arrangements have also prompted a $1bn lawsuit from Amanda Staveley, the financier who put the Abu Dhabi investment together, and a whistleblowing claim from Mr Boath.

Voluntary bills of indictment are rare and enable prosecutors to reinstate criminal charges if they have previously been scrubbed. But to avoid double jeopardy they can only be granted if there is fresh evidence, if a judge has erred in law or if there has been another procedural irregularity.

There have been just a handful of applications for voluntary bills in recent years. The SFO’s previous attempts to reinstate allegations in three other cases failed including most recently in 2014 when the SFO failed to restore charges in a fraud prosecution against two former directors of Celtic Energy, a Welsh mining company.

The decision comes at a time when Barclays faces its own challenges and is trying to rebuff Edward Bramson, an activist investor who wants to shake things up at the bank.

In May Jes Staley, the bank’s chief executive, survived an unrelated investigation by the UK’s two financial regulators into his attempt to unmask the identity of a whistleblower in 2016. The regulators backed the decision by the Barclays board to allow Mr Staley to keep his job, while fining him £642,430.