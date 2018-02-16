Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The North Korean economy was modeled off of Stalin's forced industrialisation of the 1930s. Many still think the country exists in a time warp -- a communist museum piece kept alive by Chinese subsidies. But the truth is more interesting. After the fall of the Soviet Union, North Korea's economy and society changed dramatically. Marcus Noland, economist and executive vice president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, explains in the latest episode of Alphachat.