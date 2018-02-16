Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else

The North Korean economy was modeled off of Stalin's forced industrialisation of the 1930s. Many still think the country exists in a time warp -- a communist museum piece kept alive by Chinese subsidies. But the truth is more interesting. After the fall of the Soviet Union, North Korea's economy and society changed dramatically. Marcus Noland, economist and executive vice president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, explains in the latest episode of Alphachat.

