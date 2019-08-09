Turkey’s economy produced its first annual current account surplus for 17 years, as the fall in imports following a severe currency crisis eliminated a deficit that has long troubled investors.

The current account, which measures the flow of goods and funds, was $538m in surplus in the 12-months to June, according to data released on Friday by the country’s central bank. Turkey was running a current account deficit of almost $60bn as recently as May 2018.

The turnround has been largely due to the drop in imports that has accompanied a slowdown in economic growth following last year’s currency crisis. The lira plunged by almost a third against the US dollar in 2018 amid concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic and foreign policies, making imports more expensive and pushing the country into recession this year.

Turkey ran a significant current account deficit over its decade-long economic expansion, importing far more products than it sold overseas, and financing that gap was a key vulnerability in the $750bn economy. Yet June marked the first 12-month current account surplus since Mr Erdogan’s party came to power in 2002.

“We aim to make this success with the current account surplus permanent by ensuring the transition to value-added production and an export-based economy,” Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s finance minister, wrote in a tweet after the data were released. “We will take all necessary steps for healthy and sustainable growth and to reach the desired level in the economy.”

Yet the fact that the elimination of the 12-month current account deficit was due to a fall in imports rather than a rise in exports is likely to trouble investors. Imports in the first half of the year sunk almost 19 per cent, while exports rose just under 4 per cent, the central bank’s data showed.

The monthly current account deficit of $548m was also above a forecast of $265m in a Reuters poll.

Inan Demir, emerging market economist at Nomura, said: “These numbers suggest that this is very much a cyclical improvement in the external balance, and that if the economic cycle turns again in the direction of growth, then the current account balance will once again swing to deficit.”

Mr Erdogan has overseen a tripling in the size of the Turkish economy since he came to power. Much of that growth was fuelled by inflows of cheap credit before last year’s currency implosion.