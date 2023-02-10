All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

For which soup did Jane Austen’s friend Martha Lloyd write a recipe beginning, “Take a large calf’s head. Scald off the hair”?

What name is given to the protest carried out by the American Sons of Liberty on December 16 1773?

Which fictional character’s first food was an apple on Monday?

In 2001 Venus Williams was the last person to be presented with a Wimbledon trophy by whom?

Which hibernating rodent is thought to take its name from the French for “sleep”?

Who played Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

According to Nancy Mitford, what is the upper-class (U) term for what the non-upper classes (non-U) call a mirror?

Which disco classic is credited to “Earth, Wind & Fire with The Emotions”?

Whose books include The Silver Chair and Prince Caspian?