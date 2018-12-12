A lawyer to Greg Kelly, a close aide of Carlos Ghosn, said on Wednesday that part of his defence to charges that he conspired to understate the pay of Nissan’s ousted chairman centred on whether there was a formal agreement with the carmaker about the payment scheme.

Mr Kelly’s lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura, said that he believed Mr Kelly would be proven innocent at trial, adding that his rearrest on Monday over new charges was “illegal and unjust”.

The comments came as the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal to end Mr Kelly’s detention, following a similar decision for Mr Ghosn, who will also remain behind bars without bail until December 20.

The court decision on Wednesday came after Tokyo prosecutors indicted Mr Ghosn, Mr Kelly and Nissan on charges of understating the ousted chairman’s pay in financial statements by $44m over a five-year period.

Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly were also rearrested on new charges for allegedly understating Mr Ghosn’s pay by $38m for the past three fiscal years through March 2018.

The charges revolve around deferred compensation that Mr Ghosn was set to receive after retirement, totalling more than $80m over an eight-year period.

Investigators are aware of a document with a signature from Mr Ghosn, who as board chairman had the authority to set director pay, that shows both the annual and deferred pay, according to one person with knowledge of the investigations.

But Mr Kitamura said he took the same position as Mr Ghosn’s lawyers that there was no firm contract with Nissan over how much pay Mr Ghosn was set to receive after retirement.

“Nissan needed to take official internal measures and if you ask whether there was a firm offer [for Mr Ghosn’s deferred compensation], that was not the case,” Mr Kitamura said.

Mr Ghosn’s lawyer in Tokyo, Motonari Otsuru, could not be reached for comment but Mr Ghosn has previously denied to Tokyo prosecutors that he intentionally understated his pay in financial documents, according to NHK.

Mr Otsuru also said the compensation agreement was not properly ratified, according to a statement provided to Bloomberg.

Nissan declined to comment, saying inquiries related to criminal charges should be made to the prosecutors.

According to Japan’s Financial Services Agency, companies are obliged to disclose compensation when there is clarity on how much pay a director is expected to receive.

But legal and accounting experts, not involved in the Nissan case, said there was room for interpretation on what that clarity means — whether a document is sufficient or whether it requires other steps such as approval from other directors — and whether omitting that information would count as falsification of “material information”.

An official at Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance, which asked Tokyo prosecutors to press charges against Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly, stressed that director compensation is “material information” that needs to be accurately reflected in financial statements.

“For investors, director compensation is critical information that is necessary to judge whether a company’s governance is functioning or not,” the SESC official said.