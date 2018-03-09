FT Series

Pink Sand: 50 fabulous beach holidays for 2018

From surfing in Papua to a lighthouse in Whitby, find inspiration for your seaside summer getaway

Exotic escapes: 10 beautiful beaches, far, far away

Live out your castaway fantasies at Francis Ford Coppola’s luxury retreat or try deserted white-sand beaches in the Amazon

Best active beach breaks

Choose your adventure: surfing in Indonesia, paddleboarding in Vanuatu or coastal hiking in South Africa

Mediterranean hideaways: secluded holiday spots from France to Greece

Try out stylish but discreet retreats on Serifos in Greece or converted lighthouse keepers’ quarters in Croatia

The UK’s finest beach getaways

From a ‘cliffhanger’ chalet in Cornwall to breathtaking views from a castle tower in Northumberland

Family destinations: where to head for pools, whales, zip wires…

Go on an ultimate Swiss Family Robinson-style adventure or opt for freedom, fresh air and an authentic Breton flavour