Hong Kong police dog tests positive
Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Tuesday that a sample from a police dog has tested positive for coronavirus.
The case involves a German shepherd based at the Hong Kong International Airport, the government said.
Its handler was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.
The dog has not shown any symptoms and is in quarantine, the department said.
Atlantic states battle surge as hope springs in Midwest
Matthew Rocco
Hospitals in Pennsylvania and the south Atlantic are treating more Covid-19 patients than at any other point during the pandemic, as the region continues to battle an autumn resurgence of coronavirus.
Pennsylvania counted 6,295 Covid-19 patients currently in hospital, up from 5,970 the day before and the highest level on record, data from the state's health department showed on Tuesday.
The Keystone State also reported 9,035 new confirmed and probable infections, bringing its cumulative total to more than 500,000.
Hospital admissions also reached new highs in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, according to data published on Tuesday.
Maryland’s Covid-19 hospital admissions hit a record high for the second day running, rising by 57 patients to 1,799. The state had as many as 1,711 patients in hospital during an outbreak in the spring.
Governor Larry Hogan noted a grim landmark for the state, writing on Twitter: “It is my sad duty to report that 5,000 Marylanders have now lost their lives to Covid-19.”
In neighbouring Virginia, hospitals tallied 2,361 patients including those who have coronavirus test results pending. That was up from 2,260 a day earlier.
North Carolina had a record 2,735 people in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 181 in the past 24 hours.
The upward trend in hospital admissions has stood in contrast with the Midwest, where several states have reported a drop in the number of Covid-19 patients actively receiving treatment.
Governors of several Midwest states, as well as Kentucky, teamed up on Twitter to jointly encourage families to exercise caution over the coming holiday season.
“The best way we can protect our families, workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing and washing our hands frequently,” said Indiana governor Eric Holcomb.
A decline in Midwest hospital admissions has offered a positive sign that the region may be turning a corner after becoming a hotspot for coronavirus in the early autumn.
Wisconsin hospitals had 1,471 Covid-19 patients as of Monday, down from a peak of 2,278 on November 17, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
Michigan’s hospital admissions dropped to 3,802 from a tally of 4,326 at the end of last month.
US stock rally accelerates on stimulus hopes
Colby Smith and Camilla Hodgson
US stocks staged a comeback on Tuesday, as traders saw the prospects brightening for a new fiscal stimulus programme for the American economy before the end of the year.
Wall Street's S&P 500 index closed up 1.3 per cent, rebounding from four consecutive days of losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched similar gains.
The reversal accelerated following an announcement that congressional leaders from both parties would convene on a call Tuesday afternoon, which could pave the path to a stimulus deal after months of stalemate.
More fiscal support is seen as critical by economists to prevent the recovery from faltering further, especially as coronavirus case counts multiply globally and governments reimpose stringent lockdown measures to stop the spread.
Global stocks were mixed. Europe's region-wide Stoxx 600 closed 0.3 per cent higher but the strong pound weighed on the multinational companies of London's FTSE 100, which slid 0.3 per cent.
Scientists say that the most remarkable feature of a new coronavirus variant that is spreading fast in parts of England, was the number of mutations it contains – 17 letters of the viral genetic code have changed. Most newly recognised coronavirus strains have just two or three mutations.
US congressional leaders are facing growing pressure to agree on compromise fiscal stimulus legislation, as support grew for a $748bn package championed by a bipartisan group of senators. The proposal, which includes funding for small businesses and jobless benefits, represents a last chance before the holiday recess.
US manufacturing output grew for the seventh straight month in November as the industrial economy continued to edge back towards pre-pandemic levels. Industrial production, a gauge of output from factories, mines and utilities, rose 0.4 per cent last month from October, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
Banks in the eurozone will be able to pay modest dividends to shareholders again from the start of next year. The European Central Bank's supervisory board recommended banks distribute up to 15 per cent of their past two years of profits to shareholders and no higher than 0.2 per cent of common equity tier one capital.
A customer wears a mask as she leaves a Zara store in Monte Carlo
Inditex, the world’s biggest clothing retailer, cut down inventory and operating expenses in the three months ending October as sales returned to close to pre-pandemic levels. The Spanish group, whose brands include Zara, reported third-quarter sales of €6.05bn, down 10 per cent. Net income fell 13 per cent to €866m.
The EU medicines regulator will aim to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine more than a week earlier than previously planned. The European Medicines Agency said it now hoped to sign off on the jab at a meeting on December 21 instead of December 29, after receiving additional data it sought.
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said the US is fighting an “economic war” and called for Congress to provide further aid to small businesses to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. He urged Congress to extend the Paycheck Protection Program, a relief plan aimed at small businesses.
Adidas’s largest shareholder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is banking that the global cycling boom, and surging popularity during the pandemic, will continue by taking a controlling stake in fast-growing premium brand Canyon Bicycles. The deal values the German-based company at about €800m including debt.
