So here’s a curious thing. Thursday is a kind of Brexit anniversary: officially we have just a year to go before Britain leaves the EU. But in Brussels the whispers are about whether it is possible to bring that exit date forward. Could an early Brexit be on the cards?

With some kind of prompt from the UK side, senior EU officials have definitely started to discuss the possibility. An early Brexit is not a completely far fetched idea. Talks on the withdrawal agreement are advanced enough to potentially be finished by the summer, with a fair wind and some Irish luck.

The ratification process could then start in Westminster — there is some serious legislation to pass — while the “declaration” on future relations is finished up for October. The votes could complete by Christmas. It’s a tight deadline but why give rebels time to foment trouble? Britain could be a “third country” on the stroke of new year 2019 (here’s the FT’s countdown clock).

There is a big potential upside for Theresa May. For once, the prime minister can appear to be master of the Brexit process rather than its long-suffering subject. She would have delivered an orderly exit — with time to spare. Brexiters would be delighted, and perhaps delighted enough to swallow a few more awkward compromises.

The transition, of course, would mean an early exit makes no economic difference. Even better, leaving early might help accelerate trade talks. Departing in March 2019 risks wasting six months of negotiating time because, by that point, Brussels would be virtually shutting down for European elections and the change of European Commission.

There is one small hitch to this story: it is highly improbable. Although several authoritative sources on the EU side acknowledge hearing and discussing the idea, the UK insists it’s all misplaced speculation. British officials deny it was floated by their senior team, even informally. They suggest it may be a stray comment or someone “putting two and two together and making five”.

Whatever the genesis, the most convincing argument against an early Brexit is actually tactical. The UK’s bargaining power is limited, and completing the withdrawal agreement early would limit it further.

Britain needs to make sure there are some unresolved EU demands in the endgame (some Irish issues, perhaps, and special EU obsessions like the “geographical indicators” that protect products such as Champagne or parma ham). Why make all the concessions upfront when they can be used to demand a more ambitious future partnership?

Strange things happen in Brussels, but wrapping up negotiations early? That surely breaks one of the most sacred laws of euroland.

Chart du jour: fiscal incapacity

“A eurozone budget”, “fiscal capacity”, “stabilisation function”. All names for some kind of shiny new euro-only spending tool that has been exercising the minds of EMU wonks since Emmanuel Macron pushed the idea last year. But governments are well and truly split on if anything is needed at all. The chart above shows one reason why — it’s the sum of each government’s contributions to the EU’s common budget. Martin Sandbu makes the case that this is the best “fiscal capacity” of all.

The best of what we’re reading

Orban’s revolution

A deeply reported piece from the New York Times on Viktor Orban’s eight-year attempt to reshape every facet of Hungarian society — from culture, civil society, and education:

His party’s appointees or supporters dominate many artistic institutionsand universities. A growing number of plays and exhibitions have had nationalist or anti-Western undertones. Religious groups and nongovernment organizations critical of Fidesz have seen funding dry up. He has especially vilified pro-democracy organizations funded by the Hungarian-American philanthropist, George Soros.

Gazprom wants you

Another high-profile German-speaking politician has joined the lobbying efforts of Gazprom. Jörg Schelling, who until January was one of the eurozone’s longest-serving finance ministers in Austria, joins German chancellor Gerhard Schröder in advising the Russian gas giant on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Handelsblatt has the scoop.

#ThisIsACoup

Martin Selmayr’s promotion to the top of the EU’s civil service has been slammed by a draft European Parliament resolution as a “coup-like action”. The FT’s Jim Brunsden has more.

Resistance spirit

France has paid tribute to Arnaud Beltrame, the police officer killed after handing himself over in exchange for the freeing of a hostage in last week’s terrorist attack. President Macron said his sacrifice “embodied the spirit of resistance of the French” (Le Monde).

Old Europe is back

European governments are re-learning diplomacy after Brexit. Caroline de Gruyter at the European Centre for Foreign relations takes a look at the new and old alliances — led by the “Hanseatic League 2.0” — being rekindled on the continent.

En Marchando

Spain’s centrist Ciudadanos party has hired a communication company to train 1,750 of its elected officials and staff to prepare for upcoming regional and European elections. Ciudadanos has soared in popularity in recent months and is expected to become a key ally in Mr Macron’s quest to reshape the European Parliament after elections in May 2019 (El País).

