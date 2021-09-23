Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Joe Biden says "relentless diplomacy" will be at the heart of American foreign policy. But the Aukus pact with Britain and Australia, reached without consulting other allies, angered European leaders, notably France’s Emmanuel Macron. Derek Chollet, counsellor at the state department in Washington, explains the rationale for the deal and why he thinks the diplomatic friction is likely to be shortlived.

CLIPS: The White House, France 24

