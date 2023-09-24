© FT montage; Reuters
Specification:

  • Monetary policy, inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How long will the Bank of England keep interest rates high?

  • Distinguish between i) loose monetary policy; and ii) tight monetary policy

  • Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill compared the direction of travel for UK interest rates to Table Mountain in South Africa. Explain what this means for interest rates

  • With reference to the chart of bank rate forecasts, evaluate whether Huw Pill’s ‘higher for longer’ is more desirable than a Matterhorn policy of sharp rises and falls

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

