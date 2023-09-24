We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Monetary policy, inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How long will the Bank of England keep interest rates high?

Distinguish between i) loose monetary policy; and ii) tight monetary policy

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill compared the direction of travel for UK interest rates to Table Mountain in South Africa. Explain what this means for interest rates

With reference to the chart of bank rate forecasts, evaluate whether Huw Pill’s ‘higher for longer’ is more desirable than a Matterhorn policy of sharp rises and falls

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College