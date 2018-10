Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

China's Bytedance is poised to have a valuation higher than Uber and Didi if its latest fundraising succeeds. Malcolm Moore talks to Emily Feng about how the news and video sharing app became one of a handful of Chinese tech giants to go global, and asks whether such a high valuation can be justified.





