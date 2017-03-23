Brexit and the City

For a lucid assessment of Brexit’s impact on the City of London, look no further than this discussion paper, written by Simeon Djankov. Having served with distinction as Bulgaria’s finance minister from 2009 to 2013, Mr Djankov is director of the financial markets group at the London School of Economics.

His paper is timely because, nine months after Britain’s vote to leave the EU, it is clear that most major financial groups are implementing plans to move some jobs and business operations from London. Still unanswered questions include how far this trend will go, and which rival financial centres will benefit the most.

According to a well-researched article by James Shotter and other Financial Times reporters, Frankfurt has the early edge over European rivals such as Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Munich and Warsaw. On the other hand, some high-level investment bankers see New York as the main beneficiary in their sector.

Colm Kelleher, the Irish-born president of Morgan Stanley, reinforced this view when he said this week that Brexit would dampen investment banking activity in Europe and “you may see some business gravitating back to New York”.

Mr Djankov’s paper breaks down the City’s activities into banking, insurance and reinsurance, asset management and clearing transactions. For banking, he calculates that £25bn in revenues, or about 23 per cent of total retail and corporate banking, comes at present from EU-related business.

The cumulative costs for banks of reorganising their activities and complying with EU rules, including the opening of subsidiaries in EU countries, may reach £5bn-£8bn, Mr Djankov suggests, citing estimates from consultants Oliver Wyman and PwC, the professional services company.

The impact on insurance and reinsurance will be smaller, Mr Djankov expects. About £4bn, or only 10 per cent of revenues, derives from EU-related business.

For asset management, Mr Djankov observes that City-based firms will lose their automatic “passport” right to do business across the EU. An absence of “equivalence” in UK and EU regulation would force UK-based asset managers to run operations from European subsidiaries. Some £2bn-£3bn, or roughly a third to a half of total UK revenues from EU-related business, might be lost to the City, he writes.

Finally, Mr Djankov suggests that leaving the EU single market could have far-reaching consequences for the City’s clearing activities. To the extent that euro-denominated clearing is relocated to EU financial centres, about £6bn, or just over half City revenues from this business, could be lost to competitors.

On passports and equivalence, it is worth reading a much-discussed op-ed piece by Christian Noyer, a former Bank of France governor. Its hard line attracted more than 600 online comments from FT readers. Mr Noyer denounced easy City access to EU financial markets by means of regulatory equivalence, contending that “the foundations of the single market would be undermined [and] a key element of EU cohesion would be destroyed”.

For his part, Mr Djankov concludes that “Brexit will have negative effects for the City of London”. He worries that the UK may react by simplifying its financial regulations to keep attracting investment. In that event, “a regulatory race with other major financial markets” may unfold, “to the detriment of the global financial system”.

This is the issue at the heart of Brexit. What surely matters is not whether the City loses some business and other centres gain it, but whether Brexit strengthens or weakens global financial stability.

Hard numbers

UK shoppers started spending again in February after two months of falling retail sales, according to the latest official figures published on Thursday.

Sales volumes grew 1.4 per cent compared with January and by 3.7 per cent compared with February 2016. Analysts were expecting growth of 0.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

“The latest UK retail sales figures will provide some reassurance that higher inflation has not brought growth in consumer spending to a halt,” said Paul Hollingsworth from consultancy Capital Economics.

Excluding spending on fuel — which has become more expensive because of higher global oil prices and the fall in the value of the pound — sales volumes have increased 4.1 per cent compared with February 2016.

The unexpectedly strong figures pushed the pound to its highest level against the dollar since February 23.

