Daily briefing: Takata bankruptcy, Google’s day of reckoning, FT Summer Books

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Takata, unable to overcome its airbag crisis, has filed for bankruptcy. The Japanese automotive supplier at the centre of a global recall of exploding airbags, has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the US. The faulty airbag inflators have been linked to 17 deaths and more than 100 injuries. More than 100m cars with Takata airbags, including 70m vehicles in the US, have been recalled since concerns first emerged in 2007. It is the biggest safety recall in automotive history to date.

It is the farthest reaching auto safety crisis so far. The deal effectively means the end of Takata, which was established in 1933 and is still controlled by its founding family. Shares in Takata were suspended on Monday, after closing at ¥160 on Friday. They will be delisted on July 27. It also paves the way for a $1.6bn takeover of Takata’s core assets by Key Safety Systems, a US airbag manufacturer owned by China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic. (FT, BBC, NYT)

In the news

Russian fund takes on high street stalwart

An investment fund owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has agreed to buy Holland & Barrett for £1.8bn. It is L1 Retail’s first acquisition and the new owner is expected to look to capture a growing online consumer base and to update the “dusty and old” look of some of the health food group’s stores. (FT)

Google’s day of reckoning looms

Brussels is going to hit Google this week with a fine of more than €1bn for abusing its dominance in search. It could spark an angry response from US business. (FT)

UK Parliament hacking

The Russian government is suspected of being behind a cyber attack on the UK parliament. It comes as European countries deploy a variety of bold tactics and tools to expose Russian attempts to sway voters and weaken European unity. (Guardian, WaPo)

Brexit talk

Theresa May is set to publish details today of how she intends to protect the rights of 3.2m European Union nationals residing in the UK once the country has left the bloc. The move comes after continental leaders criticised Britain’s initial proposal. (Bloomberg)

Qatar rejects demands

Doha dismissed a 13-point list of demands from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as excessive. They included shutting down Al Jazeera and curbing relations with Iran. US secretary of state Rex Tillerson also criticised the list. (FT)

No love for China among HK youth

Twenty years after Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule, the former British colony’s first post-handover generation is rejecting its mainland overlords. (Reuters)

The day ahead

EU-Mexico talks

Trade talks between the EU and Mexico begin as officials try to finalise an update to a deal made in 2000. Both sides appear keen to reach an agreement this year as a means of leverage on the Trump administration.

A ‘no frills’ Modi-Trump summit

India has promised a low-key meeting when Narendra Modi visits Donald Trump. The two leaders will meet today in Washington — but don’t expect the elaborate affairs that accompanied the Indian prime minister’s two previous US trips. (FT)

Martin Shkreli goes on trial for fraud

The “pharma-bro” who gained international notoriety for increasing prices for an Aids and cancer medicine by 5,000 per cent will appear in court, charged with allegedly defrauding investors in a hedge fund before he became known for price gouging. Mr Shkreli has plead not guilty. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Xi Jinping’s war on ‘financial crocodiles’

Minxin Pei on how China is trying to pass off a “politically motivated purge” as a tough regulatory crackdown. As the Chinese saying goes, you slaughter a chicken to warn the monkeys. (FT)

Secret lives of young Isis fighters...

... as seen through their smartphones. These personal photos and documents reveal the extraordinary story of three militants’ private lives. (BBC)

The men vying to be the next PBoC governor

After a remarkable 15 years at the helm of the People’s Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan is expected to step down later this year. Here’s a look at the four men who are vying to replace him. (FT)

Summer books

From the populist revolt to the latest intelligent psychological thriller to Arundhati Roy’s return, FT writers and guests select their books of the year so far. (FT)

In 10 Years, your iPhone won’t be a phone anymore

Trying to predict where technology will be in a decade may be a fool’s errand. But here’s an argument on why by the time the iPhone celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2027, the “phone” concept will be entirely uprooted. (WSJ)

Being Prince Harry

Newsweek spent the last year with Prince Harry. This is the piece that emerged after hours of candid interviews — and apparently nobody in the royal family really wants to wear the crown. (Newsweek)

Calling BS

Lucy Kellaway on the glories of profanity: “To me bullshit is not a swear word: it is my meat and potatoes. It is what I have written about for decades. I suppose I could say “nonsense” instead, but that would be a euphemism. And euphemism is almost always bullshit.” (FT)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Veronica Kan-Dapaah highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, with Nato defence ministers meeting in Brussels, the latest round of EU-Mexico trade talks beginning in Mexico City and the insurance world gathering for the ABI Brexit conference in London. (FT)