If I take a job outside the UK, what are the options for my investments, property and pension?





After months spent in lockdown, 31-year-old finance professional Viktoria is longing for a change of scene, and is planning to relocate overseas.





She talks to Claer about her desire to escape the corporate lifestyle in London and her concerns about what would happen to her property, pensions and investments if she were to uproot.





David Denton, chartered financial planner at Quilter International, reveals the financial dilemmas commonly faced by Brits taking jobs overseas, and what someone in Viktoria’s position needs to consider. Theresa Wallace of property firm Savills talks through the pros and cons of renting out your home versus selling it when you move to another country.





The FT’s Family Money columnist Lucy Warwick-Ching has some useful articles on the tax implications of working abroad during lockdown, and the need for sound financial advice when moving abroad. You can follow her on twitter here.





