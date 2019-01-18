When Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new system that can “detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States”, he was channelling an ambitious vision to transform global nuclear defence strategy first laid out by Ronald Reagan more than three decades ago.

“What if free people could live secure in the knowledge that their security did not rest upon the threat of instant US retaliation to deter a Soviet attack,” President Reagan asked in a famous televised address from the Oval Office in March 1983.

In the many years since then, Reagan’s dream of ending the cornerstone of nuclear defence policy — mutually assured destruction — by switching to a space-based defence system has remained just that.

The technological difficulties involved in creating an umbrella of missile interceptors in space, allied with the costs — estimated by one analyst at $300bn for a basic system — have left US plans for “Star Wars” on the cutting-room floor.

And yet, included among a number of more realistic plans to boost ground-launched missile defence systems which cover the US territory, and to increase the number of space sensors to improve the detection capabilities of those ground systems, the Pentagon’s document this week includes a clear reference to basing anti-missile weapons systems in space.

“Space-basing may increase the overall likelihood of successfully intercepting offensive missiles, reduce the number of US defensive interceptors required to do so, and potentially destroy offensive missiles over the attacker’s territory rather than the targeted state,” this week’s review states. A six-month Pentagon study is under way.

Within hours of Mr Trump’s announcement, defence analysts were lining up to shoot down the ideas.

“It would be technically unachievable, and economically ruinous if you tried,” said Laura Grego, from the Union of Concerned Scientists, an environmental action group.

Michael Elleman, a senior fellow for missile defence at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, cautiously welcomed the Pentagon’s proposal to expand the number of space-based sensors.

But on the space weapons idea he added: “As it is conceived, it is far too expensive and it’s vulnerable. If you are talking about a nuclear war you could expect adversaries to take them out in space.”

The US already has around 50 ground-based missile interceptors in Alaska and California, which are supposed to be capable of “hitting a bullet with a bullet”. The review this week set out plans to add another 20.

But the complexity of launching many hundreds of satellite interceptors into space made Mr Trump’s plans “impossible”, according to Joseph Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, a global security foundation. “There have been advances in technology but nothing that allows the massive deployment of satellites in space.”

Critics added that Mr Trump risked escalating tension between the US and Russia over a new nuclear arms race.

The US has threatened to pull out of the INF Treaty, which limits intermediate range nuclear weapons, in response to alleged breaches of the cold war era arms agreement by Russia. There are also growing concerns that the US could fail to renew the Start treaty, which limits nuclear warheads held by the US and Russia, when it expires in two years' time.

All of this comes against the backdrop of President Vladimir Putin’s announcement last year that Russia was advancing its nuclear capabilities with five new weapons capable of evading existing defence systems, and new threats from China, Iran and North Korea.

“This missile defence review and the rejection of existing treaties is throwing gasoline on a nuclear arms race,” concluded Mr Cirincione.