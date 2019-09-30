Anyone expecting fireworks at Theresa May’s first public speaking engagement since resigning as prime minister, or for her to join former cabinet colleagues in slating Boris Johnson’s approach to government, went home disappointed.

Appearing in an onstage interview at a literary festival in Henley-on-Thames on Monday that coincided with the Tory party conference, Mrs May eschewed the opportunity to become another thorn in Mr Johnson’s side.

Traditionally, prime ministers respect a period of silence after leaving Downing Street so as not to ruffle their successor’s feathers. But there is precedent for breaking with that convention, as Edward Heath did as a backbencher and constant irritant for Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. And these are not normal times.

Mrs May, however, stuck mostly to her literary influences and her upbringing as the daughter of a village vicar, at an event that, being held in the town’s Christ Church, had the feel of a parish book club.

So starved of political content was the 200-strong, mostly ageing, audience that at times they began to read between the lines.

Did she like books to have happy endings? interviewer Katherine Grainger, the British Olympic champion rower, asked the former prime minister to “oohs” and “ahs”, presumably prompted by how unhappy the end of her own premiership had been. Mrs May replied that she preferred “certainty”.

“I find books difficult when they fade out,” she replied, looking something of a faded force herself, albeit elegantly attired in a cream dress, and her trademark leopard print shoes.

I always took the view that if people were writing bad things about you, you should be asking yourself is there a grain of truth there

On fashion, and how it felt to be a woman whose dress sense was simultaneously celebrated and pilloried in the press, she said: “You get a bit frustrated when you wear something you think you look good in and open the newspaper the next day,” to find headlines on “how not to dress when you are over 50,” she said.

She mentioned meeting the British divers who rescued Thai schoolchildren trapped in the Tham Luang cave in July 2018 as one highlight of her time in office.

“To meet people like that and say thank you is quite special,” she said, before commenting briefly on the tougher times she faced in the glare of media scrutiny. “I always took the view that if people were writing bad things about you, you should be asking yourself is there a grain of truth there?

“But it gets quite difficult when it is every day,” said the prime minister, who was forced to step down last August after the Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU was rejected three times by parliament.

She was much freer to read now, she said. During her time in office, reading meant going through the “notes and submissions of civil servants”, unless she was on holiday.

Did she have any plans to write an account of her premiership, and had she read David Cameron’s recent memoir? She didn’t and she hadn’t. “I would rather sit down with a good thriller or detective book than read a political memoir,” she said.

She named her most inspiring literary figure as Elizabeth Bennett, the heroine in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, and preferred her literary villains clear cut, like Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter books.

“It’s good when you have got a villain you know is a villain,” she said, before resisting a mild attempt to draw her on to the subject of contemporary, political villains.

In fact, there was no mention of Brexit, Europe, the Tory party or Mr Johnson in the hour she spoke, nor of any regrets. “We were hoping there would be questions and answers at the end,” said one disappointed punter, as he left the church where the interview took place.

It may be some time before Mrs May is ready for that, although she pledged to carry on serving as MP for the neighbouring constituency of Maidenhead. “Being a member of parliament is one of the best jobs in the world,” she said.

In keeping with her prim and proper style, and in contrast to other former prime ministers who have gone on to make fortunes on the global conference circuit, the proceeds of the event, for which tickets cost £14, went to charity.