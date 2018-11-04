FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

European governments are locked in negotiations over a special purpose vehicle to safeguard trade with Iran as they prepare for a long-awaited US crackdown on Tehran’s oil and finance sectors on Monday.

The special channel will not be ready in time for when the sanctions take effect on Monday. But the support for Tehran risks triggering a political and economic backlash from Washington.

As Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, writes in the FT “renewed sanctions will push Iran towards a better nuclear deal”.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has issued waivers to allow eight countries to continue importing limited amounts of Iranian oil to keep prices stable. Russia has also pledged to continue trading Tehran’s crude in defiance of Washington. (FT)

In the news

Investing’s worst year 2018 is on course to be the worst year since the financial crisis for shares in investment companies. Investors glued to the markets have needed a strong constitution — not least those working for listed asset managers. Likewise, a $928m share buyback at Berkshire Hathaway underlines the difficulty even Warren Buffett has had in finding attractive deals. (FT)

That Irish border problem Is the Irish question impeding a Brexit deal close to being solved? The EU has floated a compromise that would give the UK stronger guarantees that a customs border would not be needed along the Irish Sea. Martin Wolf says it would be extremely stupid, for both sides, to fail to reach a deal over the border. Meanwhile a letter signed by 70 UK business leaders has called for a “people’s vote” on the final Brexit deal. (FT)

Pacific islanders vote to remain French Voters in New Caledonia have rejected a proposal to sever ties with France to become the world’s newest independent state. The vote will help the former colonial power maintain a strategic foothold in the Pacific where Paris has ambitions to counter China’s growing influence. (FT)

Will troops obey commander-in-chief’s orders? Donald Trump has suggested that the US military fire on rock-throwing migrants travelling in the human caravan approaching the border. “I told them to consider it a rifle,” he said, although military experts say such an action would violate rules of engagement. (FT)

Merz’s second coming He was crushed by Angela Merkel and now he is back with an agenda. Friedrich Merz is angling to become the leader of the Christian Democratic Union. Guy Chazan in Berlin says he would change the party’s — and Germany’s — direction with his strong views on immigration. However, Tony Barber argues the actions of her successor are likely to be held back by the same constraints of domestic party politics, modern German history and EU structural weakness. (FT)

The day ahead

SoftBank earnings Investors will have a list of urgent questions for chief executive Masayoshi Son when he reports the Japanese company’s second-quarter results on Monday. Topping the list is the future of SoftBank’s Saudi-backed $100bn Vision Fund. (FT)

What we’re reading

The battle for America Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, historian Simon Schama charts out the history of racism and xenophobia and how it has led to the politics of this year’s elections. Donald Trump has put migrants at the centre of the midterms. But do not count on a vote against his politics to tame the US president, writes the FT editorial board. The next two years of his administration “could be even fouler than the previous two”. For more, check out the our election hub. (FT)

The irresistible urge to build cities from scratch Master-planned cities are all the rage in the developing world. But whether it is in Xiongan, China, or New Cairo, Egypt, reality is getting in the way of greater ambitions. (Bloomberg)

Liability or an asset? David Gardner says it would probably astonish Jamal Khashoggi to learn that his death has triggered a re-evaluation by the US of its two traditional western allies in the Middle East. A prominent Saudi prince has even been released from prison as the royal family tries to shore up its reputation. (FT)

How to power India Amid a surge in oil demand and an investment boom, New Delhi needs to weigh consumer aspirations with fears about pollution. Here is how Narendra Modi is tweaking the energy mix. (FT)

‘I hope I can outperform my parents’ The resume, at 15 pages, is glittering, complete with performance reviews (“full of energy”), a map of his travels (trips to Tokyo and Bali) and a list of books he has read this year (408 in total). He is a five-year-old Chinese boy applying for a spot in first grade at a Shanghai private school. A good read on whether China’s test-crazed education system is raising soulless strivers. (NYT)

The Soros conspiracy theory While it was not new for a wealthy Jewish banker to be a scapegoat for fringe extremists, conspiracy theories are now being disseminated faster in the age of social media. The latest target: billionaire George Soros. (FT)

Russia’s test lab for cyber war is an entire country A digital blitzkrieg has pummeled Ukraine for the past three years — a sustained cyber assault unlike any the world has seen. This piece about Russia’s most ambitious experiment in digital war is worth reading. (Wired)

South-east Asia’s risk map As markets wrestle with everything from protectionism to inflation, here is a breakdown of the top risk factors facing each country in the region. But as James Kynge writes, emerging markets do appear more able to withstand a crisis. (Nikkei Asian Review, FT)

Video of the day

Is data the new oil? Companies can grow rich off their deep wells of data. But just like oil, data “spills” can do huge damage. Now privacy activists inspired by the early environmentalists are looking to “clean up” data protection. (FT)