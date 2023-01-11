UK staffers fired by Twitter claim their dismissals were conducted unlawfully, BioNTech has agreed to buy UK artificial intelligence start-up InstaDeep, and Toyota is confronting an “unprecedented” challenge to revive its electric vehicle sales. Plus, the FT’s Tom Wilson chats about the challenges facing Shell’s new chief executive, Wael Sawan.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Twitter hit with legal challenge from former UK staff

Toyota leasing unit warns of ‘unprecedented’ challenge to boost EV sales

BioNTech buys UK AI start-up InstaDeep in £562mn deal

Wael Sawan, the Shell lifer taking helm to navigate energy transition

Virgin Orbit shares sink after rocket ‘anomaly’

Access 50 per cent off of a digital subscription FT.com/briefingsale

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com