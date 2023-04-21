All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

The words of what Christmas carol — which has no direct religious references — were written by Thomas Oliphant in 1862?

In the British legal system, King’s Bench, Chancery and Family are the three divisions of what?

What word appears in the titles of both of Jack Nicholson’s first two big hit movies, from 1969 and 1970?

Garbage in 1998 and Salt-N-Pepa in 1988 had top ten hits with different songs that both had what two-word title?

What’s the state nickname of New Jersey?

In a 2013 political controversy, a close ally of David Cameron’s called Tory activists what kind of “loons”?

What’s the biggest city in Somerset?

What’s the American-English word for what’s known in Britain as a saloon car?

The ulna is a bone in which part of the human body?