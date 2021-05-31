US eyes crypto regulation amid concern that a lack of oversight could harm savers and investors
American retailers are rushing to secure inventory ahead of the year end holiday season, US financial authorities are preparing to take a more active role in regulating the $1.5tn cryptocurrency market, and Russia released $500m in credit to Belarus as western countries target Minsk with sanctions. Plus, the FT’s Unhedged columnist Robert Armstrong explains why he thinks bitcoin might be better thought of as an equity call option than a currency.
