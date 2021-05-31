US eyes crypto regulation amid concern that a lack of oversight could harm savers and investors

American retailers are rushing to secure inventory ahead of the year end holiday season, US financial authorities are preparing to take a more active role in regulating the $1.5tn cryptocurrency market, and Russia released $500m in credit to Belarus as western countries target Minsk with sanctions. Plus, the FT’s Unhedged columnist Robert Armstrong explains why he thinks bitcoin might be better thought of as an equity call option than a currency.





US retailers rush to secure holiday season stock

Russia releases $500m loan to Belarus as west imposes sanctions

US regulators signal bigger role in cryptocurrencies market

Bitcoin as a call option

Nestlé document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy

