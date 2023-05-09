It’s getting harder to keep up with the cost of essentials such as water, energy and internet. FT reporter Leah Quinn speaks to 26-year-old renter Conor, who explains what he has been paying over the past few months and which bills are starting to add up. Host Claer Barrett is on hand with tips and advice on everything from whether you should get a water metre installed to whether energy bills will go down later this year.

Useful links:

How to get a smart metre

Find out if you’re entitled to the new government energy scheme

Money Saving Expert guide to council tax bands

Ofcom social tariffs and speeds

