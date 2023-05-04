Leaders in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have decided that they need to work with the regime in Syria to solve problems ranging from the return of refugees to curbing the local drugs trade. Gideon talks to Kim Ghattas about what has motivated this change of strategy and its chance of success in helping restore stability to the region. Clip: WSJ

More on this topic:

Arab world weighs price for Assad’s rehabilitation

Iran’s president visits Syria as he seeks to bolster Tehran’s sway over ally

Spy chief’s daughter highlights UN’s tangled relations with Syrian regime

Syria’s state capture: the rising influence of Mrs Assad

Russia’s myth-making in Syria was a template for the horrors in Ukraine

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com