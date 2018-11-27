Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Goldman Sachs and the 1MDB scandal as Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim lashes out at the US bank, Standard Chartered's secret project to buy back an estimated $1bn-plus of its shares and former Barclays boss Bob Diamond's latest moves to build a financial services empire.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; David Crow, banking editor; Laura Noonon, US banking editor, and Stefania Palma, Singapore correspondent. Producer: Martin Stabe.
