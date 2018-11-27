Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Goldman Sachs and the 1MDB scandal as Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim lashes out at the US bank, Standard Chartered's secret project to buy back an estimated $1bn-plus of its shares and former Barclays boss Bob Diamond's latest moves to build a financial services empire


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; David Crow, banking editor; Laura Noonon, US banking editor, and Stefania Palma, Singapore correspondent. Producer: Martin Stabe.

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast