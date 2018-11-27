Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Goldman Sachs and the 1MDB scandal as Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim lashes out at the US bank, Standard Chartered's secret project to buy back an estimated $1bn-plus of its shares and former Barclays boss Bob Diamond's latest moves to build a financial services empire.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; David Crow, banking editor; Laura Noonon, US banking editor, and Stefania Palma, Singapore correspondent. Producer: Martin Stabe.