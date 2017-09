Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The value of bitcoin fell sharply last week after Jamie Dimon, head of JPMorgan Chase, suggested the digital currency craze would suffer the same fate as the tulip mania of the 17th century. Patrick Jenkins discusses whether he is right with the FT's Laura Noonan and Izabella Kaminska. Music by Kevin MacLeod

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS