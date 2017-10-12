Directory of resources for wellbeing in the workplace

A list of some of the best recommendations and analysis for employers and employees around physical, mental and social wellbeing in the workplace.
Health & Safety Executive
Department of Work and Pensions
- Work, health and disability green paper: improving lives
- Working for a healthier tomorrow: work and health in Britain
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
Public Health England
European Agency for Health and Safety at Work
Business in the Community
ACAS
- Wellbeing and workplace performance
- Advisory booklet — Flexible working and work-life balance
- Advisory booklet — Health Work and Wellbeing
- Managing staff experiencing mental ill health
- Promoting positive mental health in the workplace
- Dealing with stress in the workplace
- Managing anxiety in the workplace