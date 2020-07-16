Michael Peel on politics ‘according to the world as you spin it’

Gideon Rachman talks to FT journalist Michael Peel about the use of false and misleading narratives by world leaders in democracies and dictatorships alike, and how the pandemic may have exposed the limits of doing politics "according to the world as you spin it". Michael’s book The Fabulists is published by Oneworld.

