Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out a £30bn plan to save British jobs this week, with a big boost for pubs and restaurants, but will it be enough to stem the tide of unemployment? We delve into his summer statement, its impact on public finances and why so much hope is pinned on the hospitality and retail sectors. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles, Alice Hancock and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar, Josh de la Mare and Breen Turner. Clip sources: Parliament and Sky News

