Your editorial “Blame humans, not the computer, for exam mess” (FT View, August 19), highlights the gap between teacher assessments and exam results which you partly attribute to over-optimistic teachers.

Both teachers and examiners measure candidates’ abilities imperfectly. Since their errors are uncorrelated, we should make use of both sources of information.

I have spent many years selecting students for highly competitive university courses. Teachers take meticulous care in providing references and predictions and I place a great deal of trust in their professional judgments. But teachers know their judgments are imperfect. Should a borderline candidate be awarded a B or a C (where C signals a quite weak performance)? Predicting C when B is merited imposes a large undeserved penalty. Predicting B when C is merited provides a small (underserved) benefit. Either error undermines the process’s integrity to an equal extent. Weighing costs and benefits, a teacher would here award a B.

In time there are more Bs and fewer Cs. This increases the penalty of getting a C, making Cs even rarer. Eventually this mechanism reappears at the A/B grade boundary.

But teacher over-prediction is not the only reason grades are inaccurate. Some candidates underperform on the day — due to stress, a family argument the night before, bad luck in choosing topics to revise — or simply have their scripts judged inaccurately.

Some of these factors may be correlated with fitness for higher education but others are truly random.

Candidates who miss their predicted grades are often rejected by their first-choice university. This mitigates the impact of over-prediction by teachers and simplifies the universities’ task of allocating places, but — to the extent that exam underperformance is truly random — it does so in an unjust and inefficient way.

Since these two sources of error — by teachers and by examiners — are uncorrelated, the best procedure is to give weight to both teacher predictions and exam results. In practice, this is what admissions tutors do when they accept a strongly supported candidate despite a missed grade.

The principle is: do not throw any information away, especially that provided by teachers who are best placed to judge their students’ potential for further study.

Terry O’Shaughnessy

St Anne’s College, University of Oxford, UK