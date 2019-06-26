FT Series You Asked, We Answered: Property prices explained In this video series, FT journalists respond to questions from the FT’s Instagram followers What led to the huge rise in property prices? Property prices explained: urbanisation, central bank policy and lack of housing supply have fuelled the boom Wednesday, 26 June, 2019 How can we tell if rising property prices are genuine or a bubble? Property prices explained: what is behind the main property market changes since the financial crisis Wednesday, 26 June, 2019 What can governments do about rising worldwide property prices? Property prices explained: policymakers could raise taxes to deter investment purchases or build more homes Wednesday, 26 June, 2019 Who is buying up all the property? Property prices explained: big institutional asset managers are investing in residential and commercial property Wednesday, 26 June, 2019