FT Series

You Asked, We Answered: Property prices explained

In this video series, FT journalists respond to questions from the FT’s Instagram followers

What led to the huge rise in property prices?

Property prices explained: urbanisation, central bank policy and lack of housing supply have fuelled the boom

How can we tell if rising property prices are genuine or a bubble?

Property prices explained: what is behind the main property market changes since the financial crisis

What can governments do about rising worldwide property prices?

Property prices explained: policymakers could raise taxes to deter investment purchases or build more homes

Who is buying up all the property?

Property prices explained: big institutional asset managers are investing in residential and commercial property