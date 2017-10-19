FT Series

The state of feminism

A snapshot of views on women’s rights, gender bias and the equality of the sexes

Hollywood’s masculinity problem — the full picture

Revelations about Harvey Weinstein are just one sign of how movie culture is fuelled by a ‘tanker of testosterone’

Why do girls as young as six believe boys are smarter?

Hattie Garlick discovers that gender stereotyping starts early

Feminists adjust to the age of Trump

As ‘identity politics’ is forced on to the defensive, advocates for women’s rights are finding new ways to make their voices heard

The club where business meets gender politics

Women-only spaces in the US have had a new lease of life in the age of Trump

Out of office: the fathers bringing up baby

It’s been almost a year since SPL was introduced in the UK, promising to bring radical change to the way mothers and fathers divided up work and childcare

‘Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon’ at the New Museum

The New York gallery’s show is either a radical challenge to visitors’ preconceptions — or a sprawling mess

How to beat gender bias

Prejudice, miscommunication, low expectations — there are many explanations for gender inequalities at work. But could behavioural science offer the solutions we need?

Why don’t more women like Hillary Clinton?

She could become America’s first female president yet alienates many younger women. Why?

Sex and the art of radical feminism

Once blacklisted for exploring sexual imagery, these artists are making a comeback at the Frieze art fair