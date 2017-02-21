Tech revolution will shift landscape for investors

US inflation is going to accelerate, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a faster pace than anyone has seen for almost a decade. That is the market consensus and there is evidence to support it.

Headline inflation quickened in January to a 2.5 per cent annualised pace, the highest level since March 2012. Given President Donald Trump has touted an ambitious fiscal stimulus package, many economists are forecasting long-dormant inflationary pressures will intensify. Last week, Fed chair Janet Yellen signalled that policymakers’ meeting in March remains a “live” one at which interest rates could be tightened.

Officials at the Fed are not the only ones grappling with upward price pressures. Across the Pacific, inflation in China is accelerating more sharply. An index of producer prices jumped 6.9 per cent in January. The increase is the latest sign of a dramatic turnround from almost five years of deflation that China then exported to the rest of the world in ever cheaper goods. Inflation will be welcomed in China because it reduces the real burden of debt for heavily leveraged companies, restores pricing power and lifts corporate profits. Indeed, the People’s Bank of China tolerates inflation in the wider economy even as it tries to damp asset prices by slowly and selectively tightening monetary policy.

So far, so straightforward for US policymakers. However, beneath the evidence of price pressures there are technological forces at play that are only going to make judgments on both inflation and growth for the Fed and other central banks ever harder. Take the development of the so-called sharing economy and its effect on the car industry.

Last month, car sales worldwide fell 7.1 per cent from December to just under 74m, according to data from JPMorgan. Their economists noted that “weakness in sales underscores our caution on the outlook for consumer spending in a world where inflation is moving higher, which is damping real income gains. The poor January car sales results, following soft prints in global retail sales in November/December, suggest consumer spending growth indeed is moderating.”

Although the drop is striking, it raises plenty of questions for a car industry in flux and for policymakers more generally. How much of January’s dip was cyclical, and how much marked the beginning of a secular trend lower in sales? How quickly will cars go from being widely owned by households to being a service, such as that run by Silicon Valley’s Uber, in which ownership of ever fewer cars is concentrated in the hands of a few fleet operators?

Chinese car sales had a particularly heavy drop in January, falling 18 per cent from the previous month. In this case, cyclical factors had a heavy hand in the fall because of a change in tax policies. And the outlook for car sales in China remains rosier, with consultancy Dunne Automotive forecasting sales will rise to 30m by 2020, up from 27.5m last year and 18m in 2010.

In contrast to China, there are reasons to believe that the outlook for US car sales, which came in at a respectable 17m in 2016, is heading in the opposite direction. A study by Citigroup, although necessarily speculative, argues that annual sales will decline to be about 15m by 2030. It is based on the assumption of a large reduction in car ownership in the states of California, New York, Florida and Illinois even as the country’s population is predicted to rise. A podcast from Andreessen Horowitz even alludes to the possibility that people may not be allowed to drive cars in the not too distant future because driverless cars will be far safer.

So what do the inevitable tectonic shifts in the car industry mean for central bank officials and investors? In the short term very little. Beyond that, though, it raises tricky challenges about how strong inflationary pressures really are in the US economy. The rise of services such as Uber or driverless cars are predicated on reducing both the cost of transport to the consumer and the attractions of car ownership and are therefore deflationary.

What is more, if US car sales are on the cusp of a structural decline that will spell bad news for one of Mr Trump’s key election pledges — bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US. Plants will probably close as the sharing economy and technology reshape and reduce demand.

None of this is likely to stand in the way of the Fed raising rates if Mr Trump does manage to turbo charge US growth over the next couple of years. However, it does point to how a US economy in the throes of significant technological change is shifting the longer-term landscape for Fed rate-setters and the investors who follow them.

