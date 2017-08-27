What would a Gary Cohn-led Federal Reserve look like?

In the wake of the weekend’s Jackson Hole conference, where Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen defended the core regulatory architecture put in place after the financial crisis, the market’s attention will start to turn to who President Donald Trump may appoint to replace her. By most accounts, Gary Cohn, the head of the National Economic Council, is the frontrunner. If he were to take over what should the markets expect?

In a detailed interview with the Financial Times on Friday, Mr Cohn described his “major push” for tax reform for households and businesses. Those efforts highlight his willingness to work with Congress, an important qualification that some previous Fed chairs have found challenging. That relationship is critical, so much so that Ben Bernanke, Fed chairman during the crisis, declared in his final FOMC press conference in 2013 that “Congress is our boss”.

In addition to Mr Cohn’s views on tax reform and deregulation, though, it is possible to make some educated guesses about what his tenure would look like should he ever take up residency at the Fed. Like President Trump, Mr Cohn is a self-avowed backer of low interest rates. He is also no fan of a strong US dollar, unlike another former Goldman Sachs boss turned NEC chair, Robert Rubin. Mr Cohn’s Wall Street roots would also surely align his instincts with stock market bulls.

Putting these three ingredients together — low interest rates, a weak US dollar, and strong stock market — we can use the Fed’s own macroeconomic model to predict the impact a Cohn Fed might have on the economy.

If we imagine a scenario where Mr Cohn leaves unchanged the central bank’s federal funds rate over the next two years. If we then assume the exchange value of the US dollar falls 10 per cent to 2014 levels and the stock market grows by 10 per cent, bringing it further into record-setting territory.

Such assumptions seem reasonable, perhaps even conservative. Yet the Fed’s model says that a combination of that kind would deliver real gross domestic product growth of nearly 3 per cent a year, a lower unemployment rate bottoming out at a multi-decade low of 3.5 per cent and higher inflation rising above the Fed’s 2 per cent target. That is before the possible beneficial effects of tax reform and deregulation.

For the markets, what is there not to like?

But Fed chairs are not judged by the baseline of some oversimplified economic model. What also matters is whether they know what to do when there are severe shocks to that economy. In the event of a recession, a future Chairman Cohn could draw on the considerable expertise built during the Bernanke and Yellen terms. Based on their playbooks, he would likely be successful in avoiding a disastrous liquidity trap and steering the economy to safety.

But what if the economy overheats? The rate of unemployment may be below the 4.5 to 5 per cent range that Fed policymakers estimate, but probably not much lower given the anecdotes about tight labour markets. In the past, the Fed has been unable to achieve permanently below-target unemployment without stoking inflationary pressures.

Mr Cohn, or whoever Mr Trump appoints, would be well served in following the advice of another former Fed chairman William Martin, who said the role of a central banker is to take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.

Unfortunately, he did not follow his own advice in the late 1960s, falling under the spell of President Lyndon B Johnson, who demanded loyalty to fund his spending on social programmes and the Vietnam war. The subsequent inflation should remind markets that while there is ample mental muscle memory for avoiding deflation, an under-appreciated risk is that the next Fed chair could miss the warning signs about inflation until it is too late.



The writer is chief US economist at Brevan Howard