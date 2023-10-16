The best new hotels in Rome An old convent, the former home of Donizetti and an eco-wellness urban resort are among the Eternal City’s most exciting places to stay this seasonThe view from W Rome © Andrea Di Lorenzo Fit for an emperor: Bulgari Hotel Roma The jewellery house’s long-awaited hometown opening is all marble-clad, €1,900-a-night splendour on a storied square dedicated to Augustus1 hour agoThe Rome Edition: Ian Schrager hits the Eternal CityA grand one-time bank is right on the money as a lush hotel sanctuary 1 hour ago‘Barefoot luxury in heels’: Six Senses Rome The eco-wellness brand makes its urban debut with a soothing palazzo retreat in the heart of the Eternal City 1 hour agoRome’s Palazzo Ripetta: a heavenly stay A former convent is being redefined as one of the city’s most intriguing new hotels 1 hour agoReturn to form: W Rome Away from the city centre crowds, this Via Veneto hotel has its own buzz1 hour agoMaalot Roma: access all arias The former palace home of Donizetti marries a suitably operatic decor with a tranquil aura 1 hour ago