In an ideal world, neighbourhood social media networks would be a riot of borrowed sugar, street parties and cheery waves. That is the vision behind hyperlocal platforms like Nextdoor and Google owned Neighbourly.

But even the cosiest chat over a garden fence can morph into a furious discussion on hedge heights and barking dogs. Early Nextdoor adopters seemed more interested in racially stereotyping supposedly “suspicious” strangers than organising fetes.

The eight-year-old company has had to set out guidelines to ensure content is acceptable. It seems to be working. Nextdoor has expanded to 230,000 neighbourhoods in eight countries, including the UK, where it took over the Streetlife website. It is estimated to have more than 10m users — about a 10th as many as Twitter.

New chief executive Sarah Friar comes from a successful run as chief financial officer at the payments company Square. And the company should be doing well by targeting a type of advertising that has so far been slow to move online. In the $150bn US local ads market more than two-thirds of spending is still directed towards traditional media such as television, according to figures from the research company BIA. Direct mail alone accounts for more than $38bn. If Nextdoor loosened its approach towards real estate advertising it could tap into another $27bn market in the US alone.

Convincing those advertisers to go digital may take some time. Nextdoor is cagey about its finances but it drew attention to itself in 2015 when it became one of the few technology companies to hit a $1bn valuation without earning any revenue.

Once advertisers move online Nextdoor will be fighting off bigger rivals. Google also has its eye on small businesses. So does Facebook. Their interest has already dragged on online advertiser and local review site Yelp, which revised down expected revenue for 2018. But Nextdoor promises personal details are visible only to those nearby, meaning it can distinguish itself as more secure than bigger networks. Just so long as users prove themselves to be neighbourly.