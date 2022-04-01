Party shoes to dance the night away in
Fendi leather First sandals, £1,100
Jimmy Choo satin Anise 95 sandals, £625
Giorgio Armani kidskin and mesh court shoes, £590
Manolo Blahnik satin Powelmu mules, £725
Salvatore Ferragamo leather Vara pumps, £485
Pierre Hardy lambskin Mini Obi mules, €595
Dear Frances nappa leather Bailey sandals, £395
Roger Vivier patent-leather Belle Vivier pumps, €750
