Benjamin Canares

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Fendi leather First sandals, £1,100

Jimmy Choo satin Anise 95 sandals, £625

Giorgio Armani kidskin and mesh court shoes, £590

Manolo Blahnik satin Powelmu mules, £725

Salvatore Ferragamo leather Vara pumps, £485

Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy lambskin Mini Obi mules, €595

Dear Frances nappa leather Bailey sandals, £395

Roger Vivier patent-leather Belle Vivier pumps, €750

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section
Explore the series
READ MOREThe complete guide to wedding style
Wedding dresses for modern brides
new
See all 9 stories

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article