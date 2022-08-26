This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Afghanistan’s economy after one year under the Taliban

Marc Filippino

Today is Friday, August 26th, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Finland, Sweden and Turkey are meeting to negotiate Nato membership. And Afghanistan’s economy is struggling a year after the Taliban took over.

Benjamin Parkin

As a result, they’ve really been pushed dramatically into poverty and into hunger.

Marc Filippino

Plus, meme stocks have become a point of contention in Revlon's bankruptcy case. And we asked you what you thought about Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt, and you had answers.

Finland, Sweden and Turkey are getting together today. They’ll talk about the two Nordic countries potentially joining Nato. Turkey has threatened to block their applications unless Sweden extradites 73 people. Now, Sweden has shown it’s willing to work with Turkey on this. It’s already started some deportations. But Nato officials say don’t get your hopes up. The meeting probably won’t end in a breakthrough, but they said that just holding the meeting signalled positive momentum.

It was chaos a year ago when the US pulled out of Afghanistan. The American occupation had lasted two decades, and when troops left, the Taliban took over a lot faster than people expected.

[AUDIO CLIP OF SCREAMING PEOPLE, CAR HORNS, BLARING ALARMS AND GUNSHOTS PLAYING]

Airports were mobbed as people were desperately trying to leave the country. The FT’s Ben Parkin travelled to Afghanistan this summer to try and get a sense of what life is like a year after the Taliban regained power. He joins me now. Hi, Ben.

Benjamin Parkin

Hi, Marc.

Marc Filippino

Ben, can you describe what it was like walking through Kabul on this trip? What did you see? What did you hear? What was the mood like?

Benjamin Parkin

Well, the main difference perhaps is there’s a pretty gloomy mood around Kabul in many respects. So the UN and others estimate that 20mn Afghans or around half the population are experiencing acute food insecurity. So you can see this in terms of the level of activity on the streets, the number of people in shops and so on. Obviously, another thing that’s changed dramatically is the role of women in public life. It’s very difficult for women to work. Teenage girls, high school or secondary school girls all have not been back to school despite the Taliban’s assurances. And they’ve also ordered women to cover their faces. They’ve ordered women to travel with male escorts. The other point to note is the amount of bombings and shootings and so on has fallen quite dramatically because, you know, the Taliban who were behind a lot of that are now in power. So for some people, you know, even people who don’t like the Taliban, they will acknowledge that that has been an important change in their life.

Marc Filippino

Ben, how is Afghanistan’s economy doing a year after the Taliban took over? Are people’s basic needs being met?

Benjamin Parkin

Well, the economy, as it was before the Taliban takeover, was largely propped up by the foreign governments and foreign forces. So after the Taliban took over and the foreign forces left, that all just collapsed overnight and sanctions were imposed on the economy. The foreign aid was obviously cut off. And so there was just a really, really dramatic contraction that has been devastating the people. So there’s very little in the way of meaningful economic activity now. People lost their livelihoods, you know, across the spectrum. And as a result, they’ve really been pushed dramatically into poverty and into hunger.

Marc Filippino

So you recently spoke to the Taliban’s commerce minister. I want to play a quick clip of that.

Nooruddin Azizi (via a translator)

Our aim and our focus is on two sectors. Of course, regulating the market is one of our duty, and that’s important for us, controlling the prices. But our actual goal is to export, to promote export, to increase export and to support industries.

Marc Filippino

So this sounds all well and good, Ben. But is it is it actually do-able? Is it realistic?

Benjamin Parkin

Well, on the one hand, the Taliban clearly lack expertise, economic expertise. So when the previous government collapsed, large amounts of bureaucrats, civil servants, technocrats fled the country. So they’ve had a massive brain drain, and that has a real economic impact. On the other hand, the Taliban are an insurgency that honed their discipline and honed their tactics over 20 years in very difficult conditions, fighting some of the world’s mightiest military forces. So if they say they’re going to get something done, if it’s a question of coercion and using force and sort of scaring people into doing it, then they can be pretty effective. The other way in which they’ve benefited is the massive surge in commodity prices. So Afghanistan have been surprise beneficiaries of this because the coal they’re sitting on is now a lot more valuable and neighbouring countries like Pakistan are desperately in need of it. So they’ve been able to raise some money, but there’s also very little transparency over how much they’re raising, what they plan to do with it and what, if any, kind of long-term plans they have.

Marc Filippino

Benjamin Parkin is the FT South Asia correspondent. Thanks, Ben.

Benjamin Parkin

Thanks very much, Marc.

Marc Filippino

Revlon stock did a weird thing this summer. After the beauty company filed for bankruptcy in June, its share price soared. Some people say Revlon is wading into meme stock territory, basically when a stock value goes up, even when the business is floundering. But shareholders say the share price bounce is legitimate, and they’re asking to have a formal voice in Revlon’s bankruptcy hearing. Here’s the FT’s Sujeet Indap.

Sujeet Indap

Its shares, which are trading at this $500mn value, seemed to indicate that the company doesn’t necessarily have too much debt, but that, in fact, it was just a short-term disruption that indicates there’s real value for all stakeholders here. And they’re worried that they’re going to be potentially squeezed out by Revlon’s creditors. The company has about three and a half billion dollars in debt. It is in bankruptcy. And so the worry is that these creditors will try to take all the value in the reorganised Revlon, even though the market right now is saying, in fact, the shares are worth, say, $500mn.

Marc Filippino

The judge rejected that argument. And Sujeet says that tells us about how bankruptcies are working in the era of meme stocks.

Sujeet Indap

But what we are learning here and what these shareholders are learning is that bankruptcy is a very, very formal legal process. And in fact, what’s going on in the marketplace, which is Revlon’s stock is worth $500mn, isn’t necessarily something that this highly formalistic process can give way to immediately. And so we’ll just have to wait and see. The shareholders will have to be patient. The Revlon bankruptcy is extremely complicated. There’s many layers of debt. The company is trying to figure out a reorganisation plan. So we will see if, in fact, this uhh . . . this value in the stock market continues to persist. If it does, expect the case to become even more riveting.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s US Lex editor Sujeet Indap.

US President Joe Biden announced $10,000 in student debt relief for qualified borrowers. So we asked you what you thought of the plan, and you delivered.

Subscriber feedback 1

I totally disagree with Joe Biden’s decision to pay down $10,000 of student loans.

Subscriber feedback 2

I myself have already paid off my debt. I would have qualified for this programme. It’s not about looking in the past. It’s much more about what incentive does this give to students of the future.

Subscriber feedback 3

“Life was difficult for me therefore it should be difficult for you” is not a very compelling moral argument to me.

Subscriber feedback 4

This is a good idea. I think it’s well and nice. But there’s a lot more that needs to be done in this country.

Subscriber feedback 5

If Joe Biden wants to give back. He should apply the money to future Pell Grants for incoming students, or even better, flow that money down to state and local school systems who are in dire need of that money.

Subscriber feedback 6

I don’t have any student loan debt left. I paid it off a couple of years ago. But I am thrilled that President Biden has figured out how to do this.

Subscriber feedback 7

But overall, the feeling was, thank god, some relief, because the thing is, it’ll always hold us back from owning property and getting our own apartments. Because the way that it was managed, we have to put in at least 10 per cent of our income into paying debt, and there’s no way that we can really ever get out of it.

Subscriber feedback 8

Don’t ask me about the little student loans forgiveness. Yahoo! Do something to feed the people here. So, no, I don’t care about what you did for student loan. Feed people and then you’ll be doing OK. Other than that, I don’t even think I want to vote anymore. That’s all.

Marc Filippino

Thanks to everyone who submitted their thoughts. We’re going to do more stuff like this in the future. So stay tuned.

