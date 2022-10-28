Get on the case with the best travel kit

Photography by Christophe Schumacher. Styling by Elsa Durousseau

Isabel Marant Étoile nylon raincoat, £410. Margaret Howell cotton shirt, £395. Paul Smith cotton trousers, £260. Birkenstock suede leather mules, £120. Falke wool socks, £20. Bennett Winch leather Weekender bag, £1,450. Rimowa polycarbonate Essential Trunk Plus case, £975
Officine Générale wool coat, £550, cashmere merino jumper, £295, and denim trousers, £175. Manolo Blahnik leather Scusli shoes, £695. Carl Friedrik polycarbonate Check-In suitcase, £435. Ettinger canvas and havana-leather trims Cotswold Weekend bag, £635
Loro Piana cashmere jumper, £1,535, cashmere scarf, £450, matching skirt, £1,895, and leather and cashmere Storm System ankle boots, £1,355. Lemaire leather water-bottle carrier, £495. Rimowa aluminium silver Original Cabin case, £1,020
Louis Vuitton cotton 3D Monogram parka hoodie, £2,620, cotton 3D Monogram Trompe L’oeil mini shorts, £970, leather Ruby flat ankle boots, £1,100, coated canvas and leather Keepall Bandoulière 45 bag, £1,690, and leather Horizon Soft Duffle 55 case, £1,860
Giorgio Armani satin dress, £3,150. Courrèges vinyl cap, £106. Ponctuations leather card holder with karabiner bandana and leather necklace, £180. Smythson panama leather Weekender bag, £1,240. Globe-Trotter small customised carry-on suitcase, £1,995. Antler Clifton suitcases, £229 and £199
Ralph Lauren Collection wool coat, £2,255, cotton Elske jacket, £1,960, cotton Adrien BF shirt (just seen), £515, cotton Stamford trousers, £915, and Celia suede pumps, £460. Hermès leather Cabine 55 RMS suitcase, £7,320, and leather Galop d’Hermès Sport Swift bag, £4,830
Model, Gwen Weijers at Women Paris. Casting, Chouaïb Arif. Hair, Kevin Roux. Make-up, Ruben masoliver. Photographer’s assistant, Emna Jaïdane. Stylist’s assistants, Arina Kucheieva and Léo Boyère

new

