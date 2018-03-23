US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs against China will not inflict significant short-term pain on the country’s exporters, but the action is a blow to Beijing’s ambitions for leadership of the global economy’s commanding heights.

The White House has not yet specified which products will be affected, but US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said that his office would target sectors included in Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan. This industrial policy initiative aims to promote Chinese ascendancy in strategic sectors such as advanced IT products, robotics, aerospace, and electric vehicles.

Analysts say that focusing on these sectors alone will make it difficult for the US to reach its goal of imposing tariffs on $60bn worth of Chinese exports — one-eighth of the country’s total exports to the US last year. Similarly, the latest action will do little to advance the administration’s previously stated goal of reducing the bilateral deficit by $100bn.

“These are sectors where China aspires to global leadership and an increasing share of exports, but they’re not where their exports are currently concentrated,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong.

Though Chinese exporters have made progress towards moving up the global value chain, the country’s exports still cluster in low-tech sectors such as consumer electronics and appliances, apparel, footwear, furniture and toys.

But Mr Kuijs notes that the White House is constrained in its ability to target such Chinese exports because so many of them are produced for sale under US brands or feature “significant involvement of US companies in the supply chain”. Indeed, Mr Trump noted that iPhones would be exempt from the latest round of tariffs.

Even assuming the US can come up with a list of products that covers $60bn in Chinese exports, such action — based on a tariff rate of 25 per cent — would only dent Chinese growth of gross domestic product by 0.1 percentage points this year, Mr Kuijs estimates. The US absorbed only 2.6 per cent of China’s global exports last year.

In fact, the overall importance of exports to China’s economy has fallen in recent years. Gross exports to all countries equalled 18 per cent of GDP last year, down from a peak of 35 per cent in 2006.

Nevertheless, analysts see a logic to the White House action. While Mr Trump’s rhetoric has targeted the $376bn bilateral goods-trade deficit with China, Mr Lighthizer’s statement shows he is focused on challenging Beijing’s aspirations to dominate the industries of the future.

If this effort succeeds, the results will not necessarily show up in closely watched figures on goods trade. Rather, leadership in advanced industries manifests itself largely in data on services trade, which include licensing fees paid for the use of intellectual property. Made in China 2025 shows that Beijing’s focus has also shifted to these areas, even as it continues to reap benefits from its dominance of low-tech export sectors.

“The money today matters less than the money tomorrow,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis in Hong Kong. “It doesn’t seem stupid to me. It’s just that it may not add up to what they announced, but $60bn was a crazy number anyway.”

Ms Herrero also notes that the focus on high-value-added products makes it feasible for the US to substitute the sanctioned imports with domestic production, since US competitiveness is greater in these sectors.

To be sure, China already exports some high-tech goods and services of the type featured in the 2025 plan. These include rolling stock from state-owned CRRC, networking equipment from Huawei Technologies, and advanced batteries from BYD.

But most of these exports are not to the US. Indeed, President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure across the developing world is motivated in a large part by his desire to increase Chinese exports of capital equipment to these markets.

American regulators, meanwhile, have repeatedly blocked Huawei from selling equipment to US telecoms operators, citing cyber security concerns.

What remains uncertain, however, is whether potential further US actions will target a wider range of Chinese exports.

“The next one to two months will be a crucial game of chess between the US and China. Right now the two sides are testing each other, exerting pressure, and feeling out to find the bottom line,” said Zhang Yu, researcher at the International Monetary Institute at Renmin University in Beijing.

Additional reporting by Yizhen Jia in Shanghai

