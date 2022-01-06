When mobs of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol a year ago in the most violent siege on Congress since the War of 1812, they left at least five people dead and injured hundreds more.

In the year since, Democratic lawmakers have pored over the details of the riot during hundreds of hours of congressional hearings. They have also issued subpoenas against dozens of top Trump advisers and recommended contempt charges against those who have refused to appear, including Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows.

But despite their efforts to lay down a political marker and convince voters to reject Trump’s brand of Republicanism, Joe Biden’s party has failed to unite the American public in condemnation of the events of January 6. Polls show voters are still sharply divided over who is to blame for the siege and how significant it was.

A Morning Consult survey out this week found that just 35 per cent of independents and 24 per cent of Republicans said the January 6 attack had a “major impact” on their world view, compared to 68 per cent of Democrats.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released this week showed 40 per cent of Republicans said it was “justified” in some cases for citizens to take “violent action against the government”, compared to 23 per cent of Democrats.

“It just isn’t at all clear that there is a way to make either January 6 itself or the attack on democracy salient to voters,” said Matt Bennett, executive vice-president of the Democratic think-tank Third Way.

“We have to be clear-eyed about that, even though we feel passionately about it, even though we believe no one should ever vote for somebody who was responsible.”

Supporters of Donald Trump outside the Senate chambers after breaching the Capitol on January 6, 2021 © JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After failing to secure a guilty verdict in Trump’s impeachment trial, Democrats in July set up the January 6 committee as the primary political vehicle for investigating the Capitol attack. But critics say the panel has moved too quietly and slowly in its work.

The result, they argue, is that the party is running out of time to uncover new information that might make the threat to democracy a big issue in the run-up to November’s midterm elections. If Republicans were to regain the House of Representatives, they would be able to scrap the committee altogether.

Nearly half of voters in the Morning Consult poll — 47 per cent — said they did not expect the events of January 6 to have any effect on their votes.

“Democrats, including the current Biden White House, have not been as effective as they must be in communicating and leading this charge,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a Democratic strategist.

She added: “Republicans are always far more ruthless and relentless in driving a message. Democrats are never as effective, never that relentless, and always wait too long.”

Democrats and non-partisan analysts say the recent polling reflects the entrenched partisanship in American politics, a divide they argue has been fuelled by media outlets that have allowed rightwing voters to believe false claims about the Capitol riots.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll also showed 92 per cent of Democrats said Trump bore a “great deal” or a “good amount” of blame for January 6, compared to 57 per cent of independents and just 27 per cent of Republicans.

While several senior Republican lawmakers excoriated Trump in the immediate aftermath of the riots, most reverted to publicly supporting the former president in the weeks and months that followed. Just two Republican House members — Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — sit on the committee investigating the attack.

Democratic lawmakers have belatedly signalled that they intend to pick up the pace of the January 6 probe in the weeks and months ahead. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic congressman who chairs the committee, said this week that he was considering holding rare, televised primetime hearings in the spring to hammer home the party’s message to the American people.

Members of Congress shelter from rioters in the House gallery © AP

Third Way’s Bennett welcomed the shift, saying the committee had so far been “proceeding as if they are a court of law and not a court of public opinion”, adding: “Doing stuff behind the scenes can help build the record, but to what end?”

Larry Sabato, director of the non-partisan University of Virginia Center for Politics, warned that focusing too much on the amorphous threat to democracy meant Democrats ran the risk of neglecting the bread and butter issues that win elections.

Although January 6 might serve as a “motivator” for Democratic voters and some independents at the midterm elections, there is little prospect of persuading Republican or conservative-leaning voters, Sabato added.

“It doesn’t convert anybody on the Republican side because they don’t care,” he said. “They are madder at Liz Cheney than they are at Donald Trump. And that tells you everything you need to know.”