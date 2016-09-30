Babcock shares bounce on outsourcer reassurances

Babcock shares bounced from a one-month low on Friday after the government outsourcer told analysts it is not suffering from the same issues as Capita.

Capita’s profit warning a day earlier had sent Babcock lower by as much as 8 per cent with brokers including Citigroup highlighting it was now alone in the UK services sector not to warn of pressure on public budgets.

But JPMorgan Cazenove, Babcock’s joint house broker, told clients that its call with management that morning — the last of its fiscal first half — had reassured on current trading.

Babcock’s bid pipeline remains at similar levels to the £10.5bn that it announced in July, with no change in the pace of UK contract government awards after the Brexit referendum, said JPMorgan.

“We think Babcock benefits from the fact that its UK public sector business is weighted towards the Ministry of Defence, which seems quite a ringfenced area, with a guaranteed budget and the same ministerial team,” the broker added.

Babcock rallied from a session low of £10.17 to close at £10.35, off 1.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Capita’s 4 per cent loss at 670p meant it led the FTSE 100 fallers for a second day.

Capita’s post-warning conference call failed completely to address longstanding concerns about deteriorating earnings quality, a flawed acquisition strategy and the balance-sheet valuation of its struggling IT business, said Panmure Gordon.

Downgrading Capita to “sell”, Panmure argued that investors should “forget earnings. Whatever the consensus settles at, it will be wrong”.

A mixed wider market pulled the FTSE 100 lower by 0.3 per cent, down 20.09 points at 6,899.33. That gave the index a 6.1 per cent gain for the third quarter, its best quarterly performance since the start of 2013.

Housebuilders rebounded, having been Thursday’s biggest fallers on weak mortgage approvals data and potentially confusing headlines about the wind-down of the government’s Help To Buy mortgage guarantee scheme. Barratt Developments added 4.5 per cent to 494.3p and Persimmon took on 4.3 per cent to £18.15.

A short squeeze boosted Tullow Oil, up 5.4 per cent to 253.1p, after the explorer confirmed that business interruption insurance will cover outages caused by a vessel failure in Ghana.

More than 21 per cent of Tullow’s free float is on loan to short sellers, the highest on record, amid speculation that any delay in bringing its flagship Ghanaian project online could stretch its balance sheet.

Entertainment One jumped 6.2 per cent to 226.4p after the TV and movie studio said first-half trading was in line with expectations.

The group also put a $1.5bn valuation on its library, up from $1bn previously and equivalent to nine-tenths of its market value.