The cost of many popular goods and services in the eurozone is rising far faster than the bloc’s overall depressed level of inflation, the video conferencing company Zoom continued to ride the boom in working and learning from home, and Eurozone finance ministers have struck an agreement to revamp the bloc’s bailout fund. Plus, the FT’s James Politi explains what is in store as Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin appear before the US Congress. 


