The cost of many popular goods and services in the eurozone is rising far faster than the bloc’s overall depressed level of inflation, the video conferencing company Zoom continued to ride the boom in working and learning from home, and Eurozone finance ministers have struck an agreement to revamp the bloc’s bailout fund. Plus, the FT’s James Politi explains what is in store as Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin appear before the US Congress.





Eurozone consumers hit by rising goods costs despite negative inflation

https://www.ft.com/content/e8a10dff-ca00-4bd0-8909-a62b51e498af?





Zoom sales up fourfold as pandemic keeps workers at home

https://www.ft.com/content/3f388aac-9e41-4ce4-bc30-187bad688d8a?





Eurozone finance ministers strike deal over bailout reform

https://www.ft.com/content/827f3d0c-ff1d-417e-bdc9-afd55be003b0





Jay Powell frets over US economy despite good news on a vaccine

ft.com/content/0b526c01-67e2-411c-ad8c-5ab362515047

